New Zealand

Auckland airport worker confirmed as Omicron case, 43 new community cases

RNZ
January 22, 2022 1:16 pm

There are 43 new community cases of Covid-19 and 41 new cases in MIQ facilities.

Of the new community cases there are 19 in Auckland, four in Waikato, six in Lakes, six in Hawke’s Bay and eight in Nelson Marlborough.

The Ministry of Health has confimed an Auckland airport worker who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday has the Omicron variant of the virus.

The case has been potentially linked to returnees in Rotorua and Auckland through whole-genome sequencing, the ministry said.

Of the 32 contacts identified in connection to the case, around half have been contacted and tested. So far, 16 contacts have returned a negative test and as reported yesterday, one household member has tested positive.

Yesterday a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Palmerston North after finishing their stay in MIQ in Christchurch was confirmed to have the Omicron variant.

The ministry says it has identified 76 contacts linked to this case of Omicron. Of these, all but two have been contacted and 66 have returned a negative result.

