An Auckland Airport worker cleaned “green zone” planes flying to Australia on Monday before testing positive for COVID-19.

The news was delivered by Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay at today’s briefing.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the worker cleaning both red zone – where they likely picked up their infection – and green zone planes where there was “minimal risk” of catching, or spreading the virus between zones.

When pressed by reporters why cleaners are allowed to work between the two zones, Hipkins explained there is “a difference between the way we handle passengers and people who work at the airport.

He went on to say Australia uses the same protocols at their airports.

An investigation into the airport worker’s case is underway and Hipkins says methods will change if needed.

Today’s case update comes as Hipkins said genomic sequencing has shown the Auckland Airport worker who contracted COVID-19 yesterday has the UK variant.