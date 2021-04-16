Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|Cunningham family in isolation|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|Don’t panic, Fijians told|Health authorities locate taxi driver|CCTV cameras mounted to assist police|Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated|MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses|Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines|Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage in quarantine|Drivers still not located|Areas identified to decentralize the main markets|One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers |Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS|Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Auckland Airport worker cleaned green zone

One News
April 21, 2021 4:35 pm
Passengers on a Qantas flight. [Source: One News]

An Auckland Airport worker cleaned “green zone” planes flying to Australia on Monday before testing positive for COVID-19.

The news was delivered by Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay at today’s briefing.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the worker cleaning both red zone – where they likely picked up their infection – and green zone planes where there was “minimal risk” of catching, or spreading the virus between zones.

Article continues after advertisement

When pressed by reporters why cleaners are allowed to work between the two zones, Hipkins explained there is “a difference between the way we handle passengers and people who work at the airport.

He went on to say Australia uses the same protocols at their airports.

An investigation into the airport worker’s case is underway and Hipkins says methods will change if needed.

Today’s case update comes as Hipkins said genomic sequencing has shown the Auckland Airport worker who contracted COVID-19 yesterday has the UK variant.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.