Antibody that blocks infection discovered

Scientists say they have discovered an antibody which prevents coronavirus from infecting human cells.

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, as well as the Erasmus Medical Centre and the company Harbour BioMed discovered the antibody blocks infections.

Tests were conducted in mice cells.

The breakthrough offers hope of a treatment or a vaccine for the deadly virus, which has infected more than 3.6 million worldwide and killed over 250,000 people.