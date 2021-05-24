All of New Zealand entering alert level 4 for at least three days

All of New Zealand will enter an alert level 4 lockdown from 11:59pm tonight.

This will be for at least three days, although Auckland and the Coromandel are likely to be there for seven days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

This comes after a positive community case of COVID-19 was identified in Auckland and is now under investigation.

A link between the case and the border, or a managed isolation and quarantine facility, has yet to be established.

KEY POINTS

• Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – from 11.59pm tonight.

• A 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive today after visiting a GP yesterday. He was infectious from August 12.

• The man, who isn’t vaccinated, and his wife travelled to Coromandel over the weekend. His wife is fully vaccinated.

• There is no obvious link to the border at this stage.

• While results of genome testing won’t be back until tomorrow it is being treated as a Delta case.

• There are 23 locations of interest, 10 in Auckland and 13 in Coromandel.

• Testing centres open until 8pm tonight.