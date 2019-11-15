Home

110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew|We must stand together in solidarity says PM|Fiji Airways operates private charter plane to US|Education Ministry initiates supplementary radio programmes|Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|Australia announces new visa measures|No one is immune to our laws: PM|Fijians with underlying health conditions vulnerable to COVID-19|Police set up two additional checkpoints in central division|Eight COVID-19 community isolation facilities established|Fijians urged to visit fever clinics|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Police mobilized to lockdown Soasoa|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|
New Zealand

About 740 police officers and staff in isolation

RNZ
April 5, 2020 12:28 pm
Hundreds of New Zealand's police - 6 percent of the organisation - are in self isolation. [Source: RNZ]

Hundreds of New Zealand’s police – 6 percent of the organisation – are in self isolation.

Approximately 740 sworn and non-sworn staff are off work, with about 400 of them frontline staff.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said they had managed to move a lot of staff around, so overall it had not affected services to the public.

Article continues after advertisement

He said many of those in isolation were due to complete it shortly, and with testing ramping up it was becoming much clearer who may or may not have been exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

There are still only two known confirmed cases in the police force.

Cahill said the distancing regime and personal protection equipment (PPE) police had been supplied with was keeping them safe.

