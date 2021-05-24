Home

New Zealand

98 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand

RNZ
December 4, 2021 1:46 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 98 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today, with cases in Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Tasman and Canterbury.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 73 cases in hospital, including seven people in intensive care.

Today’s cases include three in Northland, 64 in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, six in the Bay of Plenty, one in Mangakino, two in Hawke’s Bay and one in Nelson Marlborough.

Article continues after advertisement

The three cases in Northland are all in Kaitaia and all are household contacts of a previously reported case.

Waikato’s 21 new cases include four previously reported Taranaki cases who were tested there, but normally reside in the Waikato, and have been reclassified as Waikato cases.

The six new cases in the Bay of Plenty today are in the Western Bay of Plenty and are contacts of existing cases.

The one case in Nelson-Tasman is linked to previous cases, but the Ministry said a new Canterbury case – which will be added to tomorrow’s numbers – is not yet linked to other cases in the region.

The Ministry said 56 of today’s new cases are yet to be linked.

There were also two cases in managed isolation today.

Yesterday the number of new community cases in New Zealand dropped to 92, the first time it was in double digits in more than a month.

There have now been 8931 cases in the current community outbreak and 12,087 cases in New Zealand since the outbreak began.

