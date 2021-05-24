Home

New Zealand

94 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand today

RNZ
October 19, 2021 1:42 pm

Auckland has seen a surge in Covid cases with 94 reported today – the highest daily number since the pandemic arrived in this country in March last year.

A total of 87 are in Auckland and seven in Waikato. Six of the seven are in Te Awamutu.

The tally includes 53 unlinked “mystery cases” so far.

Article continues after advertisement

The 94 cases represent the biggest number of daily cases in New Zealand since the outbreak started in March last year.

Previously, there had been two days of 89 cases each, in early April 2020.

There are 38 people in hospital today, including five in ICU or high-dependency units.

A total of 84 Covid cases, across 55 households, are isolating at home.

