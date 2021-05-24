9109 new COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 20 deaths reported

There are 9109 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 481 people in hospital with the virus, which is a slight increase on the 480 people who were in hospital on Monday.

Ten people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two less than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 20 deaths of people with Covid-19 going back over eight days.

Of the 20 people who have died, one each were from Northland, Auckland and the Southern DHB area, two each were from Waikato and Bay of Plenty, four each were from Tairāwhiti and the Greater Wellington region, and five were from Canterbury.

One person was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Eight were men and 12 were women.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment,” the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 777.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7943, down from 8085 a week ago, but up on 7553 24 hours ago.

Tuesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (266), Auckland (2678), Waikato (547), Bay of Plenty (280), Lakes (167), Hawke’s Bay (283), MidCentral (365), Whanganui (121), Taranaki (249), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (89), Capital and Coast (437), Hutt Valley (433), Nelson Marlborough (332), Canterbury (1586), South Canterbury (161), Southern (947) and West Coast (78).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 8915 of Tuesday’s cases were detected through RATs and 194 through PCR tests.

A total of 3400 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 18,470 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 55,588. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 128 new cases of COVID-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, 6636 community cases were announced.