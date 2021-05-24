Home

New Zealand

90 cases in NZ today, 74 people in hospital with virus

NZ Herald
December 8, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: NZ Herald]

There are 90 cases of COVID-19 today and fears of at least one undetected case in the community near Gisborne.

There are 74 people in the hospital – six of which are in ICU.

Of the 74 people in hospital, 14 are at North Shore, 29 are at Auckland City, 28 are at Counties Manukau, one is at Waikato, one is at Tauranga and one is at Nelson-Marlborough. The remaining six cases are still being assessed, the Ministry of Health said.

Of those in hospital, 37 cases (57 percent) are unvaccinated or ineligible for it, 12 cases (18 percent) are partially immunized and 12 cases (18 percent) were fully vaccinated.
Four cases (6 percent) vaccination status remained unknown.

The number of people who had received at least one dose of the Covid jab was 3,935,885 (94 per cent of the eligible population) and 3,710,234 (88 percent) were fully vaccinated.

There are new cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Nelson-Tasman.

A border-related case remains under investigation in the Southern DHB area.

