New Zealand

83 new community COVID cases in NZ today

NZ Herald
August 29, 2021 4:10 pm
The deserted centre of Wellington as New Zealand remains in lockdown. [Source: The Guardian]

There are 83 new COVID cases in the community – the highest daily tally to date – and an expert says it looks like the numbers have reached a plateau.

As day 12 of level 4 lockdown draws to a close, NZ Deputy Prime Minister says “COVID is part of our future” but expects vaccination rates to overtake other OECD countries by the end of the year.

There are now 511 cases overall – 496 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington, with 34 people in hospital including two in ICU. All patients are in a stable condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The tally of 83 new cases is just one more than Saturday’s total of 82.

Nevertheless, both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield urged more caution at their 1pm press conference today, saying Delta was far more ruthless and infectious than the previous variant and people needed to stay vigilant.

“Everyone needs to act and behave as if they have Covid,” said Ardern.

Bloomfield said authorities expected to see the high number of cases continue over the next few days – largely because of the large number of household contacts and more infectious nature of the strain.

This was neither concerning nor unexpected, he said, but it would be worrying if they started seeing more cases in the community.

Of the 511 cases, 453 cases have been clearly epidemiologically-linked to another case or sub-cluster, while there are a further 58 cases for which links are yet to be fully established.

