82 new community cases in NZ today; police patrols intensify

There are 82 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

There is also one in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 429. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 415 and in Wellington it is 14.

Of the current community cases, 25 cases are in hospital – 23 are in a stable condition on a ward and two cases are in a stable condition in ICU.

The numbers – released this afternoon – come as an expert warns it is likely the country will have a “terrible week” for cases next week.