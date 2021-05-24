75 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There are 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health has reported.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said one of the new cases was in Wellington and the rest in Auckland.

The Wellington case is a household contact, had been in isolation, and remains asymptomatic. Dr Bloomfield said it showed the importance of remaining in isolation and having the day 14 test.

Yesterday 49 new cases were reported, a fall from Monday.

Dr Bloomfield said there was no cause for alarm with a rise in cases from yesterday.

He said the R value, based on the latest modelling continues to be promising. There is a 90 percent probability it remains under 1, showing the lockdown is continuing to work and chains of transmission are being broken.

Bloomfield said with yesterday’s cases, 57 percent were contacts of an existing case and 75 percent did not create any exposure events.

There are 32 people in hospital. Eight are in intensive care and three are on ventilation. All are in Auckland hospitals.

Demand for testing in Auckland remains strong with more than 6500 tests yesterday across the Auckland region.

About 40 supermarkets across Auckland are being added to the locations of interest, Bloomfield said. The events are deemed to be low risk but people who have been there should watch for symptoms.

Wastewater testing results show no unexpected detections, and a sample from Moa point in Wellington has retuned a negative result for the first time since 18 August.

Testing in Northland suggests the region will be able to move to alert level 3 tomorrow night, he said.

Overnight most of the country, from the southern outskirts of Auckland south, changed from alert level 4 to 3. For many that’s meant takeaway coffees, and take-out are back on the menu, and many providers have improvised to find ways to open while following the new rules.

Auckland is in level 4 until 14 September, and Northland is likely to step down to level 3 from 11:59pm on Thursday. Here’s a reminder of the rules at alert level 3 and alert level 4.