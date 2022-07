There are 7461 new community COVID-19 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health announced.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 662 people in hospital with the virus, up from 570 on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry also announced another eight deaths of people with COVID-19.

There were 9307 COVID-19 cases reported yesterday.