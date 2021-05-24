74 cases, Waikato alert level eased, school return plan for November 15

There are 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government reveals a tentative plan for primary schoolchildren to return to classes on November 15.

Today’s cases include 68 in Auckland and six in Waikato, all in Hamilton and all linked to previous cases.

Two close contacts of person who travelled to Blenheim from Waikato have returned negative results, two others are awaiting results.

Waikato alert level eases from midnight

From 11.59pm tonight restrictions will ease “a little” for Waikato, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told today’s 1pm briefing.

People can meet in outdoor gatherings from two households and with social distancing. Recreational activities such as golfing will be allowed.

Early learning services can reopen with a maximum of 10 people in each bubble.

It’s the same restrictions that Auckland is under. People will not be allowed to travel outside Waikato.

Cabinet will review the alert level on Monday, along with the review on Auckland restrictions.

Northland remains at alert level 2, but people in the region should remain “vigilant” and monitor locations of interest and for symptoms, Hipkins said.

The South Island remains in alert level 2.

Hipkins said he is pleased to hear positive reports from those who have returned to school this week, who are preparing for NCEA exams.

November 15 tentative date for school return

Hipkins said he asked education officials to work with representatives from primary schools over the coming week, on the basis of an indicative start date of November 15 for primary schools opening, subject to “events closer to the time”. This relates to Years 1-8.

It would involve groups of students attending on different days to keep numbers smaller, and outdoor lessons, Hipkins said.

Also being considered was whether early learning centres could extend numbers from 10 to 20 on November 15.

The Government was not at the point where it was comfortable for opening primary schools yet. The November 15 date was not “locked in stone”, but he said it might be a realistic timeframe for having more primary school students back at school.

Hipkins said secondary schools would be “pretty full” if they brought back Year 9 and 10 students, but he would like to see them back at school this year if possible.

There was a lot of parental anxiety about returning students and he could reassure them the Government was considering things “thoroughly”.

Hipkins said we are more likely to see cases emerging outside of Auckland.

He said the best thing New Zealanders can do is to get vaccinated to enjoy greater freedoms over summer.

Hipkins said “stamping the virus out” remained the best course of action for places outside of Auckland until vaccination rates improved.

Hipkins said cases in Waikato were in a more difficult group of cases to contact-trace, but would not share any more details on what that meant.