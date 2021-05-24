Home

New Zealand

71 COVID-19 cases in NZ

RNZ
October 14, 2021 1:40 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 71 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, all in Auckland.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said today’s numbers were “sobering, but not unexpected”.

There was also one case in managed isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

Of today’s new community cases, 28 are yet to be linked. Of yesterday’s 55 cases, 21 cases remain unlinked. Health units from outside the Auckland region had been delegated 25 cases in order to manage the increasing workload.

While there were no cases in Waikato today, the two community cases reported in the region yesterday remain unlinked. But the Ministry of Health said some potential connections have been identified and investigations continue. Results of whole-genomeNZ sequencing are expected tonight.

There are 33 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

There have now been 1790 cases in the current community outbreak and 4472 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 13,960 swabs taken in Auckland yesterday and 28,646 other tests processed throughout the country. There were 3680 swabs taken in Waikato yesterday as testing numbers remained high, along with 6327 vaccinations.

There were 68,787 vaccine doses given in the country yesterday – 15,704 first doses and 53,083-second doses.

Dr McElnay reminded the public that travel was restricted in alert level 3 and that people were only allowed to travel under certain circumstances, which included going to work, shopping for food and getting exercise.

