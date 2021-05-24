70 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

There have been 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community reported in New Zealand today, as the government considers whether to extend the national lockdown.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 19 community cases in hospital, including one in ICU. All were in stable condition.

It said the total number of cases linked to the current community outbreak was 347 – 333 in Auckland and 14 in Wellington.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry said there were 278 cases that were clear epidemiological links to another case or sub-cluster. Links for another 69 cases were still to be fully established.

Of these 70 new cases, 44 were Pacific peoples, 11 were Asian, six were European, six were Māori, and the ethnicity of three was unknown.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was at present 384 and there have been a total of 2941 cases in Aotearoa.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health announced 68 new cases. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lockdown was having an effect, as health authorities had not seen a spread beyond Auckland and Wellington.

New Zealand Cabinet will decide today whether or not to extend the national lockdown from midnight or allow regions to drop down alert levels.