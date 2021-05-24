Home

New Zealand

68 new community cases in New Zealand today

RNZ
August 26, 2021 11:48 am
[Source: RNZ]

There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health reports.

At today’s government update, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said there were now 277 cases now in the Delta outbreak – 263 in Auckland, 14 in Wellington.

There were two new cases in Wellington announced today, both close contacts who had been in isolation during their infectious period.

Article continues after advertisement

There is also one new case in managed isolation and one previously reported community case has been reclassified after being confirmed as a false positive.

Dr McElnay said there had been COVID-19 detected in Christchurch’s wastewater, but stressed that there were people with the coronavirus isolating in the city and the result was expected.

There are currently six sub-clusters associated with the outbreak. The two largest are the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with the original case A which has 35 confirmed cases and the other is the Māngere church cluster which has 114 confirmed cases. The remaining clusters have fewer than 10 people associated with them.

McElnay said there had been an additional 20 new locations of interest since the last COVID-19 update.

That brings it to 495 locations of interest but only three were added today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 87,772 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered yesterday.

There were new 62 cases in the community yesterday.

Earlier today Dr Ashley Bloomfield said officials are considering the issue of booster injections for those who received their Pfizer vaccines at the start of the year.

