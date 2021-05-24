6,380 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 4 deaths reported

There are 6,380 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 508 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Monday’s hospitalisations of 514, with two less people in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced four deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths being reported include people who have died over the previous two days.

Of the four people who have died, two were from Taranaki and two were from Canterbury.

Two of the people were in their 70s and two were over 90.

Two were men and two were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 687.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 12.

Tuesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (212), Auckland (1,667), Waikato (395), Bay of Plenty (188), Lakes (113), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (222), Whanganui (71), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (53), Wairarapa (77), Capital and Coast (387), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1,099), South Canterbury (172), Southern (864) and West Coast (71).

The location of one case is unknown.

The ministry said 6,232 of Tuesday’s cases were detected through RATs and 148 through PCR tests. A total of 1,602 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,060 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 56,571. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8,085, down from 8,355 on Monday.

The ministry said last Tuesday the seven-day rolling average of cases was 7,585.

“Although this is an increase from last week, the number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day and the overall trend remains a reduction in reported cases,” the ministry commented.

There are also 62 new cases of Covid-19 at the border, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, 5,690 community cases were announced.