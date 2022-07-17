6223 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 22 deaths

A man takes a Covid test. [Source: 1News]

There are 6223 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

The cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced another 22 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths occurred over the past four days.

There are 733 people in hospital with the virus, up from 761 on Saturday.

Of the hospitalisations, 16 are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

Sunday’s reported deaths brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1827. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 22.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today: five were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Lakes, two were from Hawke’s Bay, three were from Whanganui, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, three were from Canterbury/West Coast and two were from Southern.

Two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and 12 were men.

It comes ahead of the access criteria for three antiviral treatments for Covid-19 being widened on Monday to include more people at risk of severe illness.

This includes all people aged 75 years and over and those who have been admitted previously to an Intensive Care Unit directly as a result of Covid-19.

Those treatments are nirmatrelvir with ritonavir (branded as Paxlovid), molnupiravir (branded as Lagevrio) and remdesivir, an infusion treatment (branded as Veklury).

The Ministry of Health is urging people to wear a mask in public indoor settings outside the home and in poorly ventilated spaces, or when it is hard to physically distance from other people.