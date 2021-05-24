Home

New Zealand

60 new cases in NZ today

NZ Herald
October 18, 2021 12:24 pm

There are 60 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

Of those, 57 are in Auckland and three in Waikato.

It comes as Cabinet mulls a change in alert levels for Auckland, Northland and Waikato. That decision will be revealed in a press conference by the Prime Minister at 4pm.

Article continues after advertisement

As of 10am, 36 of those cases are linked and 24 had not yet been linked to a known source. Eighteen of the linked cases were household contacts of known cases.

One of the Waikato cases has been linked, while the sources of the two other cases remain a mystery and officials are still investigating.

Two Waikato cases reported yesterday and two others from last week have also not yet been linked.

Of yesterday’s 51 cases, 25 have exposure events while 26 were in isolation while infectious.

There are a total 140 cases from the past fortnight that remain unlinked.

Thirty people are in hospital with the virus and five in intensive care.

On Sunday, 29,661 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered, including 6,253 first doses.

