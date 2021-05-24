Home

5690 new COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 10 deaths reported

1news
April 25, 2022 3:14 pm
[Source: 1News]

There are 5690 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s new cases which were detected through PCR and RATs, were found in: Northland (174), Auckland region (1,467), Waikato (361), Bay of Plenty (199), Lakes (95), Hawke’s Bay (199), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (75), Taranaki (139), Tairāwhiti (56), Wairarapa (55), Capital and Coast (348), Hutt Valley (148), Nelson Marlborough (177), Canterbury (1,013), South Canterbury (112), Southern (766), West Coast (70), Unknown (2).



Ten new deaths of people with Covid-19 have also been reported. These latest deaths all happened over the past three days and brings New Zealand’s total number of deaths of people with the virus to 683.

One person was in their 40s; one was in their 60s; two were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and one person was over 90.

Three were male and seven were female.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

The ministry also says: “One of the deaths previously reported of a child under 9 years of age has now been assessed as one where Covid-19 is not a contributing factor, and this death has now been removed from our tally”.

Nationwide, there are 514 people in hospital with Covid-19. That’s 24 more than on Sunday.

Of those currently in hospital, 18 are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

Meanwhile, 57 new cases have been detected at the border.

