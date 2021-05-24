Home

New Zealand

56 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

RNZ
December 22, 2021 1:34 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 56 new community cases of COVID-19 today and 51 people are in hospital.

In a statement, the Health Ministry also confirmed there was a new case in the Wellington region, after several locations of interest in Hutt Valley were identified.

The ministry said six new cases of Omicron have now been detected in recent returnees, bringing the total number of international arrivals in MIQ with the Omicron variant to 28.

Article continues after advertisement

It said of the 45 COVID-19 cases that have been detected at the New Zealand border since the start of the month, 28 were the Omicron variant.

The 51 cases in hospital include two in Waikato and one in Tauranga, with the rest in Auckland hospitals.

Today’s new community cases were in Auckland (33), Waikato (6), Bay of Plenty (11), Rotorua (3), Taupō (1), Taranaki (1), Hutt Valley (1).

The six new cases in Waikato today include three in Te Kūiti, two in Tokoroa and one who usually resides outside the Waikato and is isolating in Te Kūiti. Ten of the 11 cases reported in the Bay of Plenty today are in the Tauranga area and one is in Murupara.

There were also three new cases and one historical case identified at the border.

There have been 10,375 cases in the current community outbreak and 13,219 cases since the pandemic began.

The ministry also confirmed today that a recent returnee who self-discharged from Middlemore Hospital on Monday along with their child has voluntarily returned to the facility.

