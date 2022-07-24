5535 new cases, 14 further deaths; wastewater results released

[Source: NZ Herald]

There are 5535 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today – and a further 14 Covid-related deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported 720 people in hospital with the virus, including 21 in intensive care.

Of the 720 people in hospital with the virus, 18 are in Northland, 96 are in Waitematā; 63 are in Counties Manukau; 82 are in Auckland; 60 are in Waikato; 40 are in Bay of Plenty; 11 are in Lakes; 32 are in Hawke’s Bay; 40 are in MidCentral; 13 are in Whanganui; 16 are in Taranaki; two are in Tairawhiti; six are in Wairarapa; 61 are in Capital & Coast/Hutt; 11 are in Nelson Marlborough; 132 are in Canterbury/West Coast; 13 are in South Canterbury and 24 are in Southern.

The average age of those with Covid in hospital is 66.

The seven day rolling average of hospitalisations of people with Covid is now at 762 – up from 737 a week earlier.

Of the 14 people who died with the virus, three were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, four were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, one was from Southern.

Six were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, 11 were women and three were men.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them,” the Ministry of Health said. “Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these.”

The ministry further reported that 248,989 second booster doses have now been given.

Administered across the country yesterday were 24 first doses; 33 second doses; four third primary doses; 817 first booster doses; 5476 second booster doses; 77 paediatric first doses and 497 paediatric second doses.