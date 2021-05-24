Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

55 COVID-19 cases in NZ

36
October 13, 2021 12:45 pm

There have been 55 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today.

Figures supplied by the Ministry of Health show 53 of those are in Auckland and two in Waikato. There are no new cases at the border.

Of today’s new community cases, 29 are epidemiologically linked and 26 are yet to be linked.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 75 unlinked cases from the past 14 days. Of yesterday’s 43 cases, 10 are yet to be linked.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is 1719.

There are 32 people in hospital including six in ICU or HDU. One is being ventilated.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said the two new community cases in Waikato today are members of the same household in Hamilton, and are being transferred today to a local quarantine facility.

He said vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday, with 7434 people getting a dose.

There are 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and 11 are dormant. There are also 14 unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and nine are dormant.

Dr Bloomfield said a total of two patients and two staff members at the Dialysis Unit adjacent to North Shore Hospital have now tested positive for COVID-19 after a previously reported exposure event.

Staff there are now undergoing rapid antigen testing before the start of each shift, Dr Bloomfield said.

There have been no detections of COVID-19 in wastewater sampling in the past 24 hours.

The number of active contacts being managed is 2336.

A total of 25,799 tests were taken in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, labs across the country have processed almost 1.1. million tests.

There were 17,396 first doses of vaccine administered yesterday and 55,287 second doses.

Dr Bloomnfield said My COVID Record is now accessible to the public via mycovidrecord.nz.

People over 16 years will be able to view their vaccination records on this website by creating my health account.

Dr Bloomfield said people can also request the Ministry of Health for their vaccination status.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.