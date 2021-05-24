55 COVID-19 cases in NZ

There have been 55 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today.

Figures supplied by the Ministry of Health show 53 of those are in Auckland and two in Waikato. There are no new cases at the border.

Of today’s new community cases, 29 are epidemiologically linked and 26 are yet to be linked.

There are 75 unlinked cases from the past 14 days. Of yesterday’s 43 cases, 10 are yet to be linked.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is 1719.

There are 32 people in hospital including six in ICU or HDU. One is being ventilated.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said the two new community cases in Waikato today are members of the same household in Hamilton, and are being transferred today to a local quarantine facility.

He said vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday, with 7434 people getting a dose.

There are 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and 11 are dormant. There are also 14 unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, one is contained and nine are dormant.

Dr Bloomfield said a total of two patients and two staff members at the Dialysis Unit adjacent to North Shore Hospital have now tested positive for COVID-19 after a previously reported exposure event.

Staff there are now undergoing rapid antigen testing before the start of each shift, Dr Bloomfield said.

There have been no detections of COVID-19 in wastewater sampling in the past 24 hours.

The number of active contacts being managed is 2336.

A total of 25,799 tests were taken in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, labs across the country have processed almost 1.1. million tests.

There were 17,396 first doses of vaccine administered yesterday and 55,287 second doses.

Dr Bloomnfield said My COVID Record is now accessible to the public via mycovidrecord.nz.

People over 16 years will be able to view their vaccination records on this website by creating my health account.

Dr Bloomfield said people can also request the Ministry of Health for their vaccination status.