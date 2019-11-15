The Ministry of Health has announced there are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, taking the country’s total to 1160

Of the new cases, 32 are confirmed and 22 are probable. There are no new deaths. Overall, 241 people have recovered from infection.

The latest update was provided by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at his daily press conference on Tuesday in Wellington.

Dr Bloomfield said of New Zealand’s cases 42 percent are linked to overseas travel and 41 percent are contacts of known cases. Community transmission is at 2 percent, while the rest are being investigated.

Most of the infected individuals are European (73.3 percent), followed by Asian (8.5 percent), Maori (7.8 percent) and Pacific (3.4 percent).