New Zealand
54 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand
Newshub
April 7, 2020 12:58 pm
Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield [Source: Newshub]
The Ministry of Health has announced there are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, taking the country’s total to 1160
Of the new cases, 32 are confirmed and 22 are probable. There are no new deaths. Overall, 241 people have recovered from infection.
The latest update was provided by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at his daily press conference on Tuesday in Wellington.
Article continues after advertisement
Dr Bloomfield said of New Zealand’s cases 42 percent are linked to overseas travel and 41 percent are contacts of known cases. Community transmission is at 2 percent, while the rest are being investigated.
Most of the infected individuals are European (73.3 percent), followed by Asian (8.5 percent), Maori (7.8 percent) and Pacific (3.4 percent).