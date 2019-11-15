50 new cases in New Zealand, Health Ministry confirms

New Zealand has 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 205.

Government officials are giving an update on the Covid-19 national response, the latest health update, border issues and an essential services update.

The country is preparing to go into a full lockdown for alert level 4 from 11.59pm tonight, for a minimum of four weeks.

