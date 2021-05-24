Home

New Zealand

50 homes evacuated in west Auckland, houses flooded, cars underwater, roads cut off

NZ Herald
August 31, 2021 9:49 am
[Source: NZ Herald]

Fifty homes have been evacuated in west Auckland and Kumeu is cut off as flooding continues to wreak havoc.

Firefighters have resorted to using jet skis to reach trapped motorists as the township on the Twin Coast Highway is inundated.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region search and rescue supervisor John-Michael Swannix said about 9.10am the Muriwai squad is helping to rescue a woman and two children trapped in water at a Kumeu property.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier today lifesavers had braved chest-high water for a rescue in Tapu Rd.

“One had been trapped inside since 10pm and they had to break the window to rescue them,” said Swannix.

“This is coming from four really experienced lifeguards, they said it was pretty knarly, not a job they get every day, but they are happy to be out helping their community.

“Being under [alert] level 4 adds an additional challenge. I commend these volunteers for being prepared to break their bubble to rescue others in the community at a time like this.”

“There’s no way in and no way out,” said a witness.

Cars and houses are underwater, in some places reportedly up to two metres deep.

Owners are trying to rescue farm animals and bridges surrounding the township are now impassable as rising floodwaters surge across roads.

