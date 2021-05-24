45 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new Omicron cases in NZ

There are 45 new community cases of COVID-19 today, with the number of Omicron cases in the community rising to 90.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 34 new Omicron cases and there are active cases being treated as Omicron in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Palmerston North, and Nelson Tasman.

It said many of the new cases have previously been reported and linked retrospectively, so were not included in today’s reported new community cases.

“The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews.”

The Ministry also confirmed that one of the five cases who tested positive in Auckland after going to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton over the weekend is the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health said there were five people in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Today’s new community cases were in Auckland (22), Waikato (2), Bay of Plenty (3), Rotorua (7), Taranaki (1), Hawke’s Bay (8) and Nelson Marlborough (2). There was also one case in Tairāwhiti and four cases in Canterbury which were notified after the Ministry’s reporting deadline.

At least one of the Auckland cases cases is linked to known or suspected Omicron cases, and the others remain under investigation.

One of the three new cases in the Bay of Plenty today is part of a Tauranga household with two other cases, which have been linked to the January Omicron cluster.

Three new cases in the area are linked to an exposure event at the early childhood centre BestStart Pyes Pa on 19 January and are being treated as Omicron. They will be included officially in tomorrow’s numbers.

Six of the seven new cases in Rotorua are household contacts of previous cases.

There were also 51 new cases reported at the border today, with cases arriving from USA, UAE, UK, India, Austria, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey, Dominica, Spain and Serbia.

Yesterday, there were 23 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand, with the total number of Omicron cases reported in the community at 56.

There have now been 11,601 cases in the current outbreak and 15,466 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.