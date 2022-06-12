4402 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 9 deaths reported

[Source: 1News]

There are 4402 new community COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced today.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 354 people in hospital with the virus, 22 more than Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced nine deaths of people with COVID-19 over the past seven days.

5202 community cases were announced yesterday.