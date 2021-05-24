41 new community cases in NZ

There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, a day after the country’s lockdown was extended.

Director-General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said 38 of the new cases were in Auckland and three in Wellington.

The Wellington cases were in contacts first reached two evenings ago, and have known links to the outbreak.

About 59 cases in the Auckland outbreak have not yet been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, Bloomfield said, but it was clear the vast majority of those were either are a close contact or were at a location of interest.

There are eight COVID-positive patients in hospital, none in ICU, all in pressure-isolated rooms.

There are 80 genomes sequences, all linked to the outbreak.

Bloomfield said the majority of cases in the outbreak were of Samoan ethnicity, in large part due to the subcluster at the Assembly of God church.

The second-biggest subcluster is associated with the first cases identified, which has 23 cases.