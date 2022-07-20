4 deaths reported, 10,320 new cases

Women wearing face masks reflected on the side of a bus. [Source: 1News]

There are 10,320 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 744 people in hospital with the virus, 44 fewer than Tuesday.

Seventeen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is now 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 766, up on 643 a week ago, and up slightly on 24 hours ago.

Thirty-four more people with the virus have died. They died in the past six days.

Of the 34 people who have died, two were aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Half were men and half were women.

Twelve were from the Auckland region, three each were from Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and the Southern District, two were from Waikato, and one each were from the Lakes District, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, the Wellington region and Canterbury.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1904.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 24.

On Tuesday, 10,424 community cases were announced.