New Zealand

39 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

RNZ
October 6, 2021 4:37 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, including nine in Waikato, although just one is unlinked to other cases.

There has also been one death reported at Middlemore Hospital.

There were 24 new COVID-19 cases in the community yesterday, 18 of which were in Auckland and six in Waikato. Four of these remain unlinked.

Article continues after advertisement

There have now been 1420 cases in the current community outbreak.

All of the 18 cases in Waikato are linked to known cases.

Speaking at today’s media briefing, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there are two cases in recent returnees in MIQ.

There was also one new case in a border worker and authorities are investigating to determine whether it is linked to the border or to a community cluster.

There are 12 active clusters and Dr McElnay said it was estimated there could be an additional 36 cases in coming days in household contacts.

There are 32 people in hospital with COVID-19, seven of whom are in ICU.

There were almost 25,000 swabs processed nationwide yesterday. There are 22 community testing centres open in Auckland today.

Waikato DHB said a patient visited its ED last Friday night and has now tested positive for Covid-19. They were asymptomatic at the time and correctly screened, but some ED staff have been stood down. Public health staff are investigating.

There continued to be exposure events, but that was expected, Dr McElnay said.

Strict infection control measures are in place, she said.

In light of the increased risk from Delta, the Ministry of Health is advising people consider a shorter gap between vaccine doses than the currently recommended six weeks.

The gap between doses was extended from three to six weeks in August.

