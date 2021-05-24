39 community COVID-19 cases, four more Omicron cases in NZ

There are 39 new COVID-19 cases in the New Zealand community today, the lowest daily amount in over two months, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Four additional Omicron cases have also been announced in MIQ facilities, taking the total of the new variant in New Zealand to eight.

Of the four cases, two were on the same flight as New Zealand’s first Omicron case.

The other was on separate flights from Singapore.

The cases are in Auckland (25), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (2) and Taranaki (1).

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

76 community cases were announced yesterday.