35 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

There are 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today as Cabinet is set to review the alert level settings this afternoon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said all of today’s new cases are in the Auckland region.

Of the new cases, 14 have known links to existing cases (including four household contacts) and 21 remain under investigation, the ministry said.

There are 16 epidemiologically linked sub-clusters. Of these, six are active, zero are contained and 10 are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked sub-clusters. Of these, five are active, 0 are contained and nine are dormant.

There were no new cases at the border and no new cases to report in Waikato.

There are 33 people in hospitals today with COVID-19 – five in North Shore; 16 in Middlemore; nine in Auckland; one at Starship Hospital; one at Waikato Base Hospital and one at Palmerston

North Hospital. Seven patients are in intensive care or high-dependency units.

That brings the total number of cases in the current community outbreak to 1622. There have been 4300 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.