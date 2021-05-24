Home

New Zealand

35 new COVID cases in NZ

RNZ
August 23, 2021 1:55 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 35 new community cases of COVID-19 ahead of the government’s alert level announcement this afternoon.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 33 of the new cases are in Auckland and two are in Wellington.

That brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 107.

Article continues after advertisement

All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, it said.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 99 and Wellington’s number of community cases has increased to eight.

The ministry said ESR is also continuing to run whole genome sequencing on cases. Yesterday 29 samples were sequenced and all were confirmed as being linked to the Auckland outbreak, it said.

As well as the new community cases, there are three new cases in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The total number of active cases being managed in New Zealand is 154.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 123 historical cases, out of a total of 880 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 2698.

