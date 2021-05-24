Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

33 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand

RNZ
October 3, 2021 12:00 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 33 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, with 18 still to be linked to earlier cases.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, which was scheduled after it emerged this morning there were two new cases in Waikato, Director General of Health, Doctor Ashley Bloomfield said one of the Waikato cases, located in Hamilton East, is not included in today’s total due to the time it was reported.

He said there was currently no known link between the Waikato cases and the Auckland outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

Eighteen of today’s 33 cases have been epidemiologically linked to earlier cases. There are now five active subclusters in the Auckland region.

Last night the ministry announced that a truck driver who had travelled from Auckland down to Palmerston North had tested positive for COVID-19. The case was identified in a routine surveillance test done in Auckland and they are now isolating in a facility in Palmerston North.

There were 27 new cases reported yesterday.

There have now been 1328 cases in the current community outbreak.

There are 26 people in hospital, including one in Waikato. Three of the cases are in intensive care.

There have now been 3995 cases since the pandemic began.

He urged anyone in Hamilton with symptoms to get tested and said new locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.

Testing continued to go well, Dr Bloomfield said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.