29 new cases in NZ today, including five in Waikato

There are 29 COVID cases in the community today, including five in Waikato – prompting the current boundary to be extended to the south from 11.59pm tonight.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said ministers considered advice on the Waikato boundary and it has been extended to cover Waitomo, including Ōtorohanga.

These areas will come under alert level three at 11.59pm tonight.

It is the conventional alert level 3, not the current restrictions in Auckland.

It will be reviewed on Monday and will be in place until then. Further testing will be taken to assess this, Hipkins said.

Travellers will require a Covid test.

Hamilton Airport will be included in this boundary.

Further testing will also be available across the area.

The boundary will be a high-trust model given the number of roads leading into the area. People are asked to carry proof of why they are travelling if they are stopped by police.

Hipkins conceded the Waikato boundary was too big to have police checkpoints at every route.