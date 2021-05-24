28 new COVID-19 cases recorded in New Zealand

There have been 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the community today.

Director of Public Health, Doctor Caroline McElnay said the single case in Wellington is a close contact of an existing case and was already in MIQ.

The total number of cases in the current outbreak is now 764. Of those, 33 cases are recovered and there are 731 active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 49 new community cases reported yesterday. Dr McElnay said while the drop in numbers were encouraging, the country needed to be cautious, particularly with the Delta variant’s long tail.

There are now 43 people in hospital, all in the Auckland area. Of these, nine are in ICU and three of these patients are currently being ventilated.

Dr McElnay said the number of unlinked cases has dropped to 31, and expected to drop further as the R number likely remains below 1.

Analysis of yesterday’s cases shows 86 percent were contacts of known cases and 51 percent were household cases. Thirty-five percent were infectious in the community.

As of 11am today, 130 healthcare staff from across Aotearoa have been identified as able to assist with the COVID-19 response in Auckland.

Dr McElnay said more than 89,000 vaccinations were delivered yesterday. About 64,000 were first doses.

More than 70 percent of New Zealanders 12 or over are booked in for a vaccination or have had one dose.

There were nearly 13,000 tests processed nationwide yesterday.

The high rate of testing is giving authorities confidence they are finding any cases of COVID-19 in the community, Dr McElnay said.