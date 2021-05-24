Home

New Zealand

24 new COVID-19 cases reported in NZ

RNZ
September 19, 2021 7:35 am
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 24 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today – the second daily increase in a row.

The Health Ministry said 21 of today’s cases had a known connection with previous cases.

All of today’s cases were in the Auckland area and all of Wellington’s 17 cases have now recovered.

There have now been 1050 total cases associated with the current community outbreak.

There were 20 community cases yesterday, 19 were household or known contacts of other cases, and only one was unlinked, the ministry said.

Eleven and 13 cases were reported on the previous two days.

There are 13 people in hospital with the coronavirus, with four in ICU or HDU.

There were no new cases in managed isolation today.

There has been a total of 3704 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic started.

