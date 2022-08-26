New Zealand

2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, nine further deaths

Radio New Zealand

August 26, 2022 2:05 pm

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 has risen by 20 today to 1865. [Photo: RNZ]

There are 2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, and nine further deaths, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers has dropped below the 3000 mark today at 2855, compared to 3876 this time last week.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations has also dropped to 400 from 515 last Friday, with 357 people currently in hospital with the virus, including seven in ICU.

Article continues after advertisement

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 has risen by 20 today to 1865.

The nine new deaths of people with Covid-19 reported today include one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one aged over 90. Two were women and seven were men.

Two were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Whanganui, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

There have now been 1,714,680 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Fiji Pine Group is debt- free

NFP, PA in agreement over Warid

PAFCO reviewing its products

165 Fijians to join PALM

Togoru residents raise flooding issues

More manpower expected for new Lautoka Police Station

Radrodro judgment next month

Vaccination of children in Lautoka commences

SODELPA is inclusive: Gavoka

Western Division records most COVID cases

Raju refutes FLP claims

Labasa kicks off BOG on a high

2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, nine further deaths

Judge orders release of redacted search court papers

Warriors brace for physical Samoa

Satala, Bobo boosts’ coaching staff

Nalaubu training with new club

Win for Warriors crucial

5 hospitalised after explosion near Auckland waterfront

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers

Ex-PM Imran Khan given interim bail on terrorism charges

Fiji born artist revives lost practice of ‘ulu-cavu’

NASA set for first moon launch since Apollo 17

We are ready: Gollings

Maintaining players crucial says Leawere

Overseas FANCA fans still here for BOG

Ex-All Black Kerr-Barlow eyes switch to Wallabies

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

PAFCO notes an increase in local fish suppliers

Dadlani, Kakkar, Reshammiya come together for Indian Idol 13

'My Guide to voting' booklet launched

Education remains a priority

Amitabh Bachchan to make debut as music composer

MTCP alumni honoured

Fiji is a logical choice for investment: Koya

New York's highest court allows Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

FDB partners with TLTB

Japan's police chief to resign over Abe shooting

Citi bank to close Russian branches

Atlanta rapper gets 7+ years for gun possession

Shahid Kapoor opens up about marrying Mira when she was 20

USAID conducts ‘Project Governance’

Millions prepare for huge rise in energy bills

Eels on track for top four finish

UK imports no fuel from Russia for first time on record

Qantas says pandemic 'existential crisis' is over

Million-dollar land scam court case begins

Bulitavu reveals sensitization of issues to gain votes

Four Drua stars in Warriors starting 15

Let bygones be bygones: Gavoka

Unfortunate choice of words: Rabuka

Baravilala hopes for positive BOG outcome

New proposed party seeks registration

Luai back for Panthers

Parametric micro-insurance cover launched

Tech Giant Samsung to work with Fijian Government

Changes for Wallabies

Discern and respect each other: Kuruleca

Government grants available for youths: Kumar

Bryant's widow awarded $16m leaked crash photos payout

Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile-firing incident

Fiji 7s on a mission in LA

Bold changes in education sector

Private sector credit growing: Masitabua

Different ball game in tournaments: Labasa Coach

Production cost baits problems

Satellite solution program to continue this year

NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

Lami residents concerned over spate of crime

Perofeta to debut for All Blacks

Sadrugu earns promotion

Space telescope reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views

Online frenzy after sex offender Brock Turner

Gen Z candidate will win Democratic nomination

Meghan Recalls Terrifying Moment Archie's Nursery Caught on Fire

Devin Ratray, 'Home Alone' actor, under investigation for alleged rape

‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise in fight against misinformation

Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

New born found in hospital restroom

Russia railway station strike kills 22, injures dozens

British pilot, 17, youngest to fly around the world solo

Bulitavu hits out at SODELPA infighting

FJ domain up and running again

Police urge crowd to avoid 'life-changing consequences'

Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears' first music since 2016

Biden announces nearly $3bn in US military aid to Ukraine

More sporting ambitions for MGM

Manuma Samoa shoots for exposure

PAFCO suffered $2m loss in 2018

BOG history against Lautoka at home

Transforming E-Commerce statistics: Puna

Peru to sue Repsol for $4.5bn over oil spill

FICL is ready to support local businesses

Maritime businesses reap rewards

UK energy crisis is 'bigger than the pandemic'

Laumape finds new home in Japan

South Africans in nationwide strike in protest against cost of living

Rural banking initiative to continue

AI rapper FN Meka dropped by Capitol over racial stereotyping

Junior Bula Boys shine in NZ

Landlord and tenancy issues are still a concern

Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debts

Rice production thriving: Reddy

RFMF receives EOD Equipment and Training from the US

Meghan Markle reveals son's bedroom caught fire on South Africa tour

Radrodro permanently resides in Tacirua: FICAC

Samoa’s Rayasi to line up against some familiar faces

Council receives 241 complaints against public transport

Fiji-Korea economic ties deepened

Biden orders airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups

Double ‘D’ approach for Navua

PICP strengthens collaboration

Sivo and Oates battle in round 24

Students encouraged to be climate ambassadors

"House of the Dragon" premiere draws in nearly 10 million viewers

Hunt for Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman

Twitter whistleblower raises security concerns

Manpower will be an issue for PAFCO

Pacific E-Commerce to boost digital trade

Animal that inspired mermaid tales extinct in China

FRCS digital transformation cushioned pandemic impacts

Twitter whistleblower raises security concerns

Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan

Fish tested amid Xiamen outbreak

House fire claims a life

'I've still got goals to achieve'

Ed Sheeran makes a surprising confession about growing up with ginger hair

Ikanivere impressed with U-20 and Skipper players

Kendall Addresses Narrative About Her Family

Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video

Trump Had More Than 300 Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Radrodro’s closing submissions underway

Korean investment in Fiji over $34m

Injury concerns for Labasa football

Diagnosing TB in children a challenge: Dr Bayanivalu

AIDS remains an unfinished agenda in Fiji : Ram

Trolling of students is unfortunate: Dr Jokhan

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her wedding look

Guyot wins silver in Vaa World Sprint Championships

Numerous complaints received against online traders

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Aumua stays with Moana Pasifika

Anne Heche's final resting place revealed one week after her death

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Nicki Minaj equals Lauryn Hill chart record

Pfizer Covid 19 shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5

PICP to focus on five strategic goals

Malaysia's ex-PM starts jail term after final appeal fails

Increased interest for space at Damodar City Labasa

House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever

On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce

China changes ending of Minions movie

PlayStation sued for £5bn in the UK over ‘rip-off’ games

Rapper Fetty Wap faces at least five years in prison

Transparency led to more donations: PM

30 tuberculosis deaths recorded in 2020

Human Rights director slams racial opinion piece

Symposium enhances women’s economic participation

Mei hopes for big break

Krishna scores as Bengaluru FC thrashes Indian Air

Football returns to Ukraine amid war

Jetsetters out to end 26-year BOG drought

Fifita’s last season as a Shark

YWAM KOHA arrives in Vanua Levu for medical outreach

$5.5m worth of complaints raised

10-year-old wins Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Two more overseas missions in the pipeline

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

NZ regional airline releases 'all-you-can-fly' tickets

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

Parkland gunman's brain irretrievably broken, jury hears

Gay marriage looms as new frontline in Singapore battle for LGBT rights

Government’s sound leadership benefits Fijians

Gaurav Sharma expelled from Labour caucus

LA 7s will be icing on the cake: Gollings

Air NZ plane returns from 'deep storage' in Mojave Desert

FCCI signs MOU with FPCCI

Resilient infrastructure to be prioritized

K9 Unit development is critical: Seruiratu

USP wins Robocon award

FANCA match fixing allegation investigated

Young Chef opens new restaurant

Two Kiwi businesses fined over sale of raw milk

'You're the Voice' singer John Farnham hospitalised for cancer surgery

NRL Grand Final tickets on sale tomorrow

MoH concerned with unreported cases of TB

Anti-corruption court dismisses application to call witness

Fiji ready to assist Nauru Police Force

Warriors ramps up preparations for Manuma Samoa

Recovery key for Delta Tigers

Quick response saves woman

Recent mission to Australia a success

Ministry to adopt Wind Loads Standards: Ali

Unfortunate to see NFP working with PA, says Draunidalo

Brian Tamaki-led protesters expected to converge on Beehive

Ratu Jone passes away, seat to remain vacant