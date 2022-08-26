2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, nine further deaths

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 has risen by 20 today to 1865. [Photo: RNZ]

There are 2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, and nine further deaths, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers has dropped below the 3000 mark today at 2855, compared to 3876 this time last week.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations has also dropped to 400 from 515 last Friday, with 357 people currently in hospital with the virus, including seven in ICU.

Article continues after advertisement

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 has risen by 20 today to 1865.

The nine new deaths of people with Covid-19 reported today include one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one aged over 90. Two were women and seven were men.

Two were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Whanganui, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

There have now been 1,714,680 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.