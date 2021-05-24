23 cases revealed as Auckland enjoys first day of level 3

There are 23 COVID-19 cases in the community as Auckland enjoys its first day of alert level 3.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed “good news” on the first day of lower restrictions and said 80 per cent of eligible Kiwis in the city are now vaccinated with at least their first dose.

Fifty-three thousand vaccine doses were given out yesterday.

That meant three-quarters of New Zealand’s eligible population aged over 12 have now had their first dose of the vaccine, while 40 per cent have had a double dose of the vaccine.

Hipkins said 75 per cent of the district health board’s about 80,000 staff had now had two doses of the vaccine.

But despite the good results, Hipkins said more work needed to be done to get the numbers higher.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was clear even more focus needed to be put on getting Māori vaccinated.

That was especially among young Māori, with so far a good result having been achieved among Māori aged over 65.