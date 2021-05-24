215 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There have been 215 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, including 181 in Auckland, 18 in Waikato, three in Northland and 12 in the Bay of Plenty.

At today’s media conference, where major changes to the country’s MIQ system were revealed, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are 87 people in hospital, with eight people in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said 118 of today’s 215 new cases are yet to be linked.

The 12 new cases today in the Bay of Plenty bring the region’s total number associated with this outbreak to 53. Six of the cases are known close contacts and were already in isolation.

The three new Northland today cases include two in Kaitaia and one in Whangārei. The Whangārei case and one of the Kaitaia cases are close contacts of existing cases and were already isolating.

There was also one new historical case in Christchurch today. They are no longer considered infectious and are a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are no additional cases to report today in Lakes, MidCentral, Wairarapa or Wellington.

Yesterday 215 new community cases and one death were reported. Of those, 196 were in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, four in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty, two in Lakes and one in MidCentral that was announced the previous day.

There was also one new case reported in managed isolation.

There have now been 7484 cases in the current community outbreak and 10,241 since the pandemic began.

There were 18,880 vaccine doses given yesterday – 6496 first doses and 12,384 second doses. The Ministry of Health said 92 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 84 percent are fully vaccinated.

More than 1,664,000 million requests for a My Vaccine Pass have been processed.