New Zealand

21 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today

RNZ
August 22, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 21 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today – 20 in Auckland and one in Wellington.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins are giving the latest COVID-19 update.

Dr Bloomfield said there were now a total of 72 cases associated with the Auckland outbreak.

The Wellington case was first reported yesterday but is included in the national tally today. There are now six confirmed cases in Wellington

Dr Bloomfield said there are 8677 contacts that have been formally identified and virtually all of those are considered ‘close contacts’.

Dr Bloomfield said several new cases are linked to a service at the Samoan Assembly of God church last Sunday. Those who attended and who have not yet been tested are being asked to.

There have been positive results in Auckland and Wellington. The positive result in Wellington was from Moa Point and other Wellington locations were negative.

