204 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There are 204 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the new community cases were in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Rotorua (1), Taupō (1), Bay of Plenty (11),Taranaki (1), Palmerston North (2) Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1), Canterbury (3).

There are 16 cases in hospital, although none are in ICU.

The ministry said there were 46 cases in MIQ reported yesterday, with travellers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan, UK, Australia, Fiji, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, France, USA and the Philippines.

There were 202 new community cases and 63 in MIQ reported yesterday.

There have now been 18,126 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, South Auckland primary schools are considering whether to host vaccine clinics to help vaccinate the region’s 5 to 11 year olds.

There were 60,537 booster doses given yesterday, as well as 812 first doses, 1772 second doses and 2209 paediatric doses.