20 new COVID-19 cases reported in NZ

There were 20 new community cases of COVID-19 reported today, according to the Ministry of Health in New Zealand.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 79 people had now and the total number of active cases had dropped to 722.

There were also 20 new community cases – and one death – reported yesterday, while 28 new cases were reported on Friday.

Dr Bloomfield said the fall in numbers showed the lockdown was slowing the spread of the virus

All of the new cases reported today are in Auckland.