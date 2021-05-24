Home

New Zealand

20 new cases as NZ PM mulls alert level move

NZ Herald
September 6, 2021 12:15 pm

There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today as the Government considers an alert level move for everywhere except Auckland.

All of today’s new cases are in Auckland.

The total number of cases in the community is 821.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield will announce any alert level decisions taken by Cabinet, and provide an update on the current outbreak, from the Beehive at 4pm.

Five cases from today are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Just five of yesterday’s 20 cases have been infectious in the community. The rest were in isolation throughout the period they were infected.

Eighty-six per cent of all contacts of cases have been called by contact tracers, the Ministry of Health said. Ninety-one per cent have received at least one test result.

There are 40 Covid patients in hospital, and six are in ICE or on a high dependency unit.

There are 8 patients in North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore Hospital, and 14 in Auckland City Hospital with the virus.

There are three new cases detected in managed isolation and one historical case.

