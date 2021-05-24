194 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

There are 194 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, with one further death of a man in his 60s.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 88 people in hospital, including seven in ICU.

It also reported the death of a man in his 60s at North Shore Hospital. The man was admitted to hospital on 4 November with COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive. He died yesterday.

The 194 community cases include 180 in Auckland, five in Waikato, three in Northland, six in Taupō and one in Turangi. One of the Taupō cases will be included in tomorrow’s case numbers.

There has also been a case detected in Christchurch, which will be added to tomorrow’s numbers.

The four new cases in Northland include one in Kaitaia, two in Dargaville, and one unlinked case in Whangārei who will be interviewed today. One of these cases is not included in the overall case numbers today and will be added to the tally tomorrow.

The five new cases reported in Waikato include two from Ōtorohanga, one from Te Kuiti, one from Huntly, and one from Cambridge.

Further tests on wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on 15 November have detected more traces of the coronavirus, after positive detections from samples collected on 10 and 11 November.

Covid-19 was also detected in samples collected in Taupō on 13 and 15 November and in Tūrangi on 15 November.

Additionally, there were two confirmed cases reported in managed isolation today.

Yesterday saw a record 222 community cases reported.

There were 21,031 vaccine doses given yesterday – 6664 first doses and 14,367 second doses. The Ministry said 91 percent of eligible New Zealanders had had their first dose and 82 percent were fully vaccinated.