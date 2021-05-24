Home

New Zealand

1929 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

RNZ
February 18, 2022 1:43 pm

The Ministry of Health is reporting 1929 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 1384 of the new cases are in the Auckland DHBs, with the remaining cases in the Northland (13), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke’s Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7) and Southern (77) DHBs.

There are 73 people in hospital with the coronavirus, with one in ICU. Seven of the cases are in Waikato Hospital, with others in Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, Wellington, Tairawhiti and MidCentral hospitals.

Yesterday the Ministry reported 1573 new community cases of COVID-19 and said 1140 of them were in Auckland.

There were also 18 cases reported at the border today.

There have now been 26,544 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 35,903 vaccine booster doses given yesterday, as well as 2274 first doses, 1396 second doses and 1791 paediatric doses.

Nearly 370,000 booster doses were given over the Ministry’s ‘Big Boost’ week, while more than 90 percent of Māori aged 12 years and over in the MidCentral DHB region have now been full vaccinated -the fifth DHB area in Aotearoa to reach this mark.

Since Tuesday, one in every 10 people presenting at the Middlemore Hospital emergency department has tested positive for COVID-19.

