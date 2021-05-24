19 new cases, Auckland boundary will remain at level 2

There are 19 COVID cases in the New Zealand community today.

Eighteen of the cases are in Auckland and the other is a child who attended Mangatangi School, who had been isolating. The school was at the centre of an outbreak earlier this month after children of a gang member freed on parole became infected.

An MIQ worker is also among today’s cases. That case is at the Naumi Hotel facility and is being investigated to determine if it is linked to the community outbreak or not.

The worker’s positive test was picked up during routine testing. The worker was vaccinated, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Of today’s 19 cases, 16 are known contacts of other people.

The current boundary around Auckland will continue – even when the city moves to alert level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed.

Bloomfield said they were expecting another 30 cases in the coming days, as 19 of the newer cases were linked to emergency or transitional housing.

Bloomfield said the transitional housing sub-clusters were a mix of hostels, motels and houses – and there was often movement between those places.

Asked about a person from Kaitaia who was arrested in Auckland and tested positive, Bloomfield said that person had not been infected in Kaitaia and extensive investigation had been done to ensure it.