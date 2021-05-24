188 new COVID-19 cases in NZ, 27 in MIQ

There are 188 new community cases of COVID-19 being reported today – 20 fewer than yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the new cases are in Northland (16), Auckland (117), Waikato (15), Tairāwhiti (1), Lakes (12), Bay of Plenty (20), Hawke’s Bay (1), Mid Central (1), Hutt Valley (2) and Canterbury (3).

That brings the total number of current community cases to 13,266 – 9681 of those are epidemiologically linked.

The total number of active cases is 1865.

In total there have been 17,612 confirmed cases.

There are 14 people in hospital, with one in ICU. One is in Waikato, two in Rotorua, one in Christchurch and the rest are in Auckland hospitals.

The average age of the current hospitalisations is 62.

In Northland, seven of the 16 new cases today were first announced in yesterday’s update.

Of the nine remaining cases, six are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangārei. The nine cases are under investigation to determine whether they are linked to existing cases, the ministry said.

In Auckland, health and welfare providers were now supporting 2495 people in the region to isolate at home, including 997 cases.

In Waikato, 12 of the new cases are linked to previous cases and three under investigation.

Of these new cases, there are nine in Hamilton, one in Ohaupo, one in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Waimiha, and locations for the remaining three are under investigation, the ministry said.

In Tairāwhiti, the one new case is a household contact of an existing case and was already isolating when they tested positive.

In Lakes, 11 of the 12 new cases are linked to known cases and one is under investigation. Two cases are in Taupō and 10 are in Rotorua.

In the Bay of Plenty, 13 of the 20 new cases are linked to known cases and seven are under investigation; one of which is likely to be reclassified as historical, the ministry said.

The one new case in the Hawke’s Bay remains under investigation.

In Mid Central, the one new case remains under investigation for links to a previously reported case but had recently returned to the city after travelling outside the region, the ministry revealed.

It said at this stage, it is believed there are only a small number of close contacts associated with this case, who will be contacted directly. The case is isolating at home.